Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.80

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.80 and last traded at $129.80, with a volume of 322433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.58.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

