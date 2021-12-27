Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0195 on Top Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 37.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $33,133.30 and approximately $260.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.