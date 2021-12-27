CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $6,001.00

Shares of CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6,001.00 and last traded at $6,000.00, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04.

CCUR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

CCUR Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

