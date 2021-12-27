Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Shares Down 4.8%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 2,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 31,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter.

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.