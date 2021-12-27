Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

CLBT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $20,353,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $681,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $10,209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29.

