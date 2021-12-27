Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Down 4%

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78. 391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 423,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,209,000.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

