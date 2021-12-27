Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $97.78 million and $579,459.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00045241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 98,101,121 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

