Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Centerra Gold reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.55. 18,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,398. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

