Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.15

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 160346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CJPRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

