Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 22,638 shares.The stock last traded at $43.19 and had previously closed at $42.51.

Get Central Securities alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Central Securities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.