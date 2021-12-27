Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.78

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 3645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPYYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

