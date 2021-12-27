Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 132,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

LEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $737.01 million, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 2.50.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $687,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,376 shares of company stock worth $2,325,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

