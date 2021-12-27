Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Trading 1.2% Higher

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.41. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

