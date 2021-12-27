Ceres (CERES) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Ceres has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market cap of $901,961.61 and approximately $314,445.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for approximately $179.87 or 0.00359708 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00060444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.83 or 0.07982956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00078828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00055472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,053.00 or 1.00097101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres' total supply is 6,890 coins and its circulating supply is 5,015 coins.

Buying and Selling Ceres



