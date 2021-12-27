Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 19,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $576,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,382,550 shares of company stock valued at $281,160,362 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Certara by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Certara by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

