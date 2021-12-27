Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.49. Approximately 28,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 35,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

CERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.25. The stock has a market cap of C$301.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

