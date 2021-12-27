ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2,124.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHX opened at $20.63 on Monday. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 3.24.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

