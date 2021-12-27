ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,443 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.81% of ChampionX worth $36,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

