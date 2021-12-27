Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -142.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHNG shares. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

