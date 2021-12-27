Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $17,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 82.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

CHKP opened at $114.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average is $118.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

