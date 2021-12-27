Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Coverage Initiated at Siebert Williams Shank

Equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $63.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,537,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

