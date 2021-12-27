Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells $619,420.16 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $730,163.20.

NYSE CHWY traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.27. 2,277,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,902. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,013.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.