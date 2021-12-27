Chiliz (CHZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $250.80 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $250.80 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chiliz

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,954,921,248 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

