CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Gap Up to $21.10

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.10, but opened at $21.73. CI Financial shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIXX. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

