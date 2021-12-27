Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.19

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.19 and last traded at $77.15, with a volume of 1571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,172,810. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 48.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

