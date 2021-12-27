Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.41.

Cigna stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,749. Cigna has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.04.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

