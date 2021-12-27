Cipher Hits Market Cap of $39,669.11 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $39,669.11 and approximately $510.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cipher has traded down 61.3% against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.10 or 0.00398947 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012032 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000984 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $637.71 or 0.01246513 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

