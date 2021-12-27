Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 3.5%

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 1,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 667,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

