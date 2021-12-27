Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Citigroup by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Citigroup by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 44,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Citigroup by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 726,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,407,000 after buying an additional 50,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

C stock opened at $60.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

