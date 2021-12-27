Civic (CVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $260.17 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Civic has a market cap of $260.17 million and $21.70 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00214137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.