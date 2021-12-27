Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce $30.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $30.50 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $31.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $125.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $120.10 million, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $121.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $369.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.