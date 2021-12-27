Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.43.

CRXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRXT. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.55. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

