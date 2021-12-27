CloakCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23,522.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $23,522.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000922 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000720 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00018665 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011025 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,740,317 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.