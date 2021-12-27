Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,141 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Cloudflare worth $38,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $137,835,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $62,577,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET opened at $137.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.70 and its 200-day moving average is $139.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $4,639,202.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 821,240 shares of company stock worth $134,588,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

