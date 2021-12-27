CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

NYSE:CNHI opened at $18.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.