Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,732 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,995 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $41,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $86.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

