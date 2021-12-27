Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,894 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

