Color Platform Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $395.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $329,535.22 and approximately $395.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 75.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,070.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.15 or 0.00915302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00254745 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025439 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003090 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars.

