Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

