Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.15. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$14.70 million and a PE ratio of -242.31.

About Comet Industries (CVE:CMU)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

