Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 41,496 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $46.69 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23.

