Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,554 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 5.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000.

Shares of BFEB stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

