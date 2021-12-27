Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,751 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

MDYV opened at $69.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.56. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

