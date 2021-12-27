Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,962 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.47% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 66,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter.

VSDA opened at $46.68 on Monday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

