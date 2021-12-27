Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 98,780 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,780 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Royce Value Trust worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

NYSE RVT opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.