Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) by 112.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 9.25% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 339,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter.

FSMD stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $36.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42.

