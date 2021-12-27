Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $365.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.13. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $369.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.38.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

