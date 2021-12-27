Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $116.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.62. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

