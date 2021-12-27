Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 20,045 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 179.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $3,930,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,182 shares of company stock valued at $45,585,972. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $152.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $171.16.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.