Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,569 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $27,233,863.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock worth $312,075,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $145.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.33. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

